Journalists boycott Fawad Chaudhry’s presser outside Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday got engaged in an altercation with the journalists after which media persons boycotted the press conference of the PTI leaders outside the Supreme Court.



Former federal minister Asad Umar was briefing the media outside the top court when Fawad Chaudhry got angry on a question about First Lady Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Khan who had flown to Dubai after corruption allegations.

At this, the situation turned ugly and an altercation took place between the journalists and the former federal minister who had come to attend the suo motu case.

During the heated arguments, Fawad accused a journalist of taking money from certain elements and called him "kiraye ka aadmi [a man on rent]".



Later, the journalists refused to cover the press conference unless the PTI leader tenders an apology and removed all the mics from in front of them.