Punjab CM poll: PTI warns its MPs of legal action against defying party policy

Punjab Assembly. Photo: file

LAHORE|: The PTI has issued a strict direction to its MPAs for casting their votes in favour of PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi for the prized slot of Punjab’s chief ministership and warned Article 63(a) will be applied to the defiant lawmakers, well-placed sources revealed Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coveted slot fell vacant after the resignation of Usman Buzdar following a deal between the ruling PTI and PML-Q a few days back.

In a notice issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, the party lawmakers have been made bound to cast their votes for Parvez Elahi during the upcoming elections to pick Usman Buzdar’s replacement.

“PTI Chairman Imran Khan has nominated Parvez Elahi as a candidate for the slot of Punjab chief minister, hence, all the MPAs are directed to cast their votes for him” read the notice.

It further said that absence will also be considered as a breach of discipline. Article 63(a) of the constitution will be applied to those MPS who cast their votes against the party police or remain absent from the crucial session.

“References will be filed against defiant lawmakers,” warned the notice.

In a bid to file references against the dissident lawmakers, the PTI’s leadership has obtained data of their meetings with PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz and a video of their joint press conference.

Punjab Assembly to elect new CM on April 6

On April 3, a session of the Punjab Assembly ended abruptly and did not hold polling for the election of the chief minister. The PA will again meet tomorrow to elect the Leader of the House.

The Opposition was hopeful of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz's victory, however, the PA speaker adjourned the session after the government's failure to obtain the required support for its nominee.



Both candidates need at least 186 votes in the House of 371 to win the poll for the slot of CM Punjab.



With the full House comprising 371 MPAs, PML-N seems highly optimistic of regaining the crown of Punjab that it lost in 2018.



The Opposition claims that its joint strength comprising its own 160 MPAs (PML-N total strength is 165 out of which five MPAs are siding with the government), seven MPAs of PPP and rest from the rebel groups of PTI headed by Jehnagir Khan Tareen (JKT) and Abdul Aleem Khan and four out of five independents, stands above 188.