Overseas voting: NADRA clarifies fake message

NADRA logo.

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Tuesday issued a clarification regarding fake messages circulating on social media about overseas voting.

In a statement on Twitter, the authority stated that a FAKE message is being circulated on social media about overseas voting in which it is claimed that a mechanism has been developed in this regard in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"It is clarified that no such message has been shared/issued/published by NADRA," it said.

The ECP also issued a similar statement and clarified that the electoral body did not publish this message which was shared on social media after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved the National Assembly and called for fresh elections.

The PTI had been pressing for overseas voting through the internet but the issue has not been settled due to multiple legal and technical hitches.