‘Did NSC meeting declare 197 MPs traitors, part of foreign plot?’ Bilawal asks DG ISPR

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Monday urged Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar to clarify whether the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting declare the 197 members of the National Assembly traitors and part of the foreign conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal asked, “Can foreign office or defense ministry produce any official correspondence between 7-27th on foreign sazish[conspiracy].”

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using a “foreign conspiracy” to justify his “coup”.

On March 31, the 37th meeting of NSC took place at the PM Office with PM Imran Khan in the chair, where National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf briefed the committee on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s ambassador in the said country during a formal meeting.

The Pakistani ambassador "duly conveyed" the message of the foreign official to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the statement had reported.

Former federal ministers of defence, energy, information and broadcasting, interior, finance, human rights, planning, development and special initiatives, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, NSA, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Bilawal further wrote: “Surly, a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassador’s cable?”

Maintaining his stance on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “extra-constitutional” actions, the PPP chairperson said: “Imran’s ego is not more important than Pakistan.”