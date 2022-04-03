Queen Elizabeth ‘unaware’ of ‘favourite’ Prince Andrew’s ‘tone deaf’ move

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly kept in the dark about her ‘favourite’ son Prince Andrew’s latest move to try and return to public life which has been slammed as ‘delusional’, reported Express UK.
The Duke of York took to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram account on Sunday to share memories of the Falklands War to mark 40 years of it, signing the post ‘HRH, The Duke of York’.
Soon after, the ‘HRH’ was deleted and the post itself was also taken down eventually.
Now, it has been claimed that Prince Andrew’s post about the Falklands War was neither seen by the Queen nor the Buckingham Palace in advance.
A palace source was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying: “The Duke is delusional if he thinks he has any chance of resuming a public role.”
Meanwhile, the post has since been labelled ‘tone deaf’ and Prince Andrew, ‘extraordinary’, for attempting to slip back in to public life after a high-profile sex scandal forced him out of royal life.
Prince William, Kate Middleton are tipped to follow David Beckham’s footsteps for a ‘Hollywood-esque’ image
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have been asked to adopt the press style of the late Princess Diana
Kanye West is ready to move on from his toxic habits and work on a healthy relationship with Kim Kardashian
Simon Cowell broke his arm in a bike crash months ago
Rihanna has once again delighted fans with her pregnancy fashion style
Prince Andrew wants to get the spotlight after Prince Philip memorial