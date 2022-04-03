Queen Elizabeth ‘unaware’ of ‘favourite’ Prince Andrew’s ‘tone deaf’ move

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly kept in the dark about her ‘favourite’ son Prince Andrew’s latest move to try and return to public life which has been slammed as ‘delusional’, reported Express UK.

The Duke of York took to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram account on Sunday to share memories of the Falklands War to mark 40 years of it, signing the post ‘HRH, The Duke of York’.

Soon after, the ‘HRH’ was deleted and the post itself was also taken down eventually.

Now, it has been claimed that Prince Andrew’s post about the Falklands War was neither seen by the Queen nor the Buckingham Palace in advance.

A palace source was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying: “The Duke is delusional if he thinks he has any chance of resuming a public role.”

Meanwhile, the post has since been labelled ‘tone deaf’ and Prince Andrew, ‘extraordinary’, for attempting to slip back in to public life after a high-profile sex scandal forced him out of royal life.



