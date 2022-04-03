'Absolutely not': Pakistan military has nothing to do with whatever happened today, says DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Sunday clarified that the military has "nothing to do with" whatever happened in the National Assembly today.
The military spokesperson was responding to a question regarding the rejection of the motion and dissolution of the assembly.
"Was the military involved in today's actions?" DG ISPR was questioned.
"Absolutely not," he responded, adding that whatever happened today has nothing to do with the institution.
The DG ISPR's comments on the ongoing political situation came after President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Before this, the NA deputy speaker ruled to adjourn the session held for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, terming it as "unconstitutional."
In a brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier congratulated the nation and said that the nation should prepare for the next elections.
The next elections, under the constitution, will be held within a period of 90 days.
