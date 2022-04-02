PTI changes strategy to thwart no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a session of the National Assembly, following the passing of the federal budget a day earlier, on June 30, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: A day before voting on the no-confidence motion, the ruling PTI has changed its strategy and directed its lawmakers to attend the crucial session and participate in the voting process, well-placed sources told Geo News on Saturday.

Earlier on March 30, PM Imran Khan had "strictly" directed PTI's members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to either abstain from voting or not attend the session when the no-confidence motion against him is tabled in the House.

PM Imran Khan is committed to defeat the no-confidence motion against him, the sources said, adding that the premier has decided to fight till the last ball.

The prime minister himself will attend the crucial session of the Lower House tomorrow (April 3), said the well-placed sources.

Earlier, in a letter to the PTI MNAs, the prime minister, who is the party's chairman, had said: "All the members of the [PTI] in the National Assembly shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda."

PM Imran Khan had told the MNAs that no PTI member should attend or make themselves available on the time and day of the voting on the resolution of no-confidence.

The prime minister had said that all members are "required to adhere to his directions in true letter and spirit" and should keep in mind the "intention behind the provision of Article 63(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan."

The premier had warned the party lawmakers that "every or any" violation of the directions would be treated as an "express defection" in terms of Article 63(A). The letter had also mentioned that designated PTI members would speak during the debate on the no-confidence motion.