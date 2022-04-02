A person sighting the moon through a telescope. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today for the sighting of the Ramazan moon.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by Peshawar's zonal committee members and officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO, said Azad in a statement.

Meanwhile, the other zonal committees will also meet in their respective cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad, he added.

Possibility of Ramadan moon sighting

In a statement earlier this month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there is a possibility that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on April 2.

"The new moon of Ramazan, 1,443 AH, will be born on [the] crossing conjunction point at 11-24 PST on 01-04-2022," read a statement from the meteorological department.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramazan, 1443 AH on the evening of [April 2] i.e. on 29th of Shaban, 1443 AH," the statement had added.

The PMD had said that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the evening of April 2.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD's forecast, Eidul Fitr is expected to be observed either on May 3 or 2.