Dubai Expo 2020: Pakistani pavilion bags award

ISLAMABAD: Out of 192 pavilions set up in Dubai Expo 2020, Pakistan bagged Silver Award for interior design, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment said Thursday.

“An international jury was called to select the best Pavilion at Expo 2020 and Pakistan got Silver Award for interior design out of 192 Pavilions,” the adviser said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Pakistani pavilion received an overwhelming response and crossed the one million visitors mark, exceeding the expectations of organisers.

“We would like to thank our Creative team, especially Noor Jahan (Interior) and Rashid Rana (Exterior) for their creativity in showing actual Pakistan to a broader audience,” the statement added.

It also appreciated the team of the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ambassador for making such a great show.