PTI leads second phase of KP LG elections

The picture shows a man casting vote in the ballot. — AFP/File

The unofficial results of the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections for 38 out of 64 tehsil councils are complete, placing PTI in the lead.

The unconfirmed results show PTI's success in 18 tehsil councils while the ruling party is in a leading position in 11.

Moreover, JUI-F has won in six tehsil councils and is in the leading position in five while PML-N has been successful in one tehsil council and is ahead in five.

Jamat-e-Islami won in three councils and is in the leading position in one. Meanwhile, independent candidates have succeeded in seven tehsil councils and is in a leading position in one.

PPP has won in one tehsil council and is in the leading position in one council, while Awami National Party (ANP) has succeeded in two tehsil councils.

PM congratulates CM Mahmood Khan for successful win

Expressing his excitement on the results, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while criticising the Opposition leaders, saying that the people of KP have "emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out foreign masters."

"Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls," wrote the PM.

'Nation supports Imran Khan'

After the results started to pour in, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said: "PTI's success in the KP elections has proved that the nation stands with its dignified leader."



