Will Smith compared to Meghan Markle over Oscar slap: ‘So whiny!’

File Footage

Experts have called out Will Smith for being ‘utterly similar’ to Meghan Markle following his Oscars debacle.



GB News broadcaster Megyn Kelly issued this claim in a recent telecast with Dan Wootton.

She told the commentator “I put him in the same boat as I put Meghan Markle with her whining and crying about how hard it is to be a princess.”

“You're probably one of the top three biggest stars in the world, do I give two figs about whether somebody's saying something not nice about you or how it's hard to stand the barbs that come your way?”

She also accused the actor of thinking ‘only of himself’ before concluding and admitting, “I thought it was more about him making the moment about himself. What would a real man genuinely angry about that moment do?”