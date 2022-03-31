PM Imran Khan seeks safe exit, conveys message through ‘important personality’: sources

Photo: PPP Media Cell/file

ISLAMABAD: Following MQM-P’s decision to abandon the PTI-led government just days before voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier has offered a “deal” to the Opposition via an “important” personality, said sources within the Opposition.

In view of the ongoing tense political situation in the country, the “important personality” has given a message to PM Imran Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, said sources privy to the matter.

The prime minister has sought a safe passage amid the prevailing situation, it was revealed during a meeting of the joint Opposition leaders.

PM Imran offered that he will dissolve the assemblies if the joint Opposition takes back the no-confidence motion against him. Otherwise, he was ready to face any situation.

The majority of the Opposition leaders suggested that they should not believe in PM Imran and his offer. The participants of the meeting were of the view that they should demand of the NA speaker to hold voting on the motion as soon as possible, adding that it will be beneficial for the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders suggested “resignation” as the only way of face-saving for the prime minister.

‘You been defeated,’ Bilawal tells PM Imran

Meanwhile, talking to journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PM Imran Khan has suffered defeat after playing his innings.

Urging him to resign the PPP leader said that the only face-saving for PM Imran is stepping down.

Responding to a question, he maintained that they did not receive any invitation for the National Security Council meeting held today.

The “threat letter” was not a matter of NSC, he said, alleging that the prime minister got the letter "written by one of his ministers".