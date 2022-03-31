PM Imran Khan will address nation tonight: Fawad Chaudhry

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight amid a deepening political crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry took to Twitter to share the development, saying: “PM Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.” The minister, however, did not share further details about the premier’s address.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan postponed his address to the nation after meeting with an important personality.

Taking to Twitter , the ruling PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan had confirmed that PM Imran Khan had "postponed" his address to the nation that was scheduled to take place Wednesday.

Without giving any reason, Faisal wrote on his Twitter handle: “PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed.”

NSC meeting

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan convened a meeting of the National Security Committee which would expectedly hold discussions over the “threat letter” sent to the government by a powerful country.

Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said that the meeting would take place today at PM Office.

The minister did not share further details about the agenda but the country's top brass is likely to review the "threat letter" and the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The government decided to convene the NSC meeting after the PTI's political committee suggested taking all the stakeholders on board regarding the memo.

The secret cable, reportedly sent by the Pakistani envoy in Washington, has been the talk of the town since March 27 when the premier informed a public gathering in Islamabad that his government had received “threats from abroad”.

Without sharing further details, the PM had claimed that the “no-trust motion against is foreign-funded” and an attempt to dislodge his government due to the country’s independent foreign policy.