NA session to debate no-confidence motion against PM Imran today

A view of the National Assembly in session. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The debate on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will kick off in the crucial session of the Notation Assembly at 4pm today (Thursday).

As per the 24-point agenda issued by the NA Secretariat for today’s session, the debate on the no-trust move against PM Imran is fourth in order.

Shahbaz tables no-trust motion

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had tabled the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on Monday — making him the third premier in Pakistan's history to face the move.

During the session, Deputy NA Speaker Qasim Suri asked the members of Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that their numbers could be counted. As per the Constitution, 20% of the MNAs present in the Assembly must show support for voting.

Following the counting of the members who stood up in favour of the motion, the deputy speaker approved a discussion on the no-confidence motion, adding that it will take place on Thursday, March 31, at 4pm. However, voting on the resolution is expected to take place between April 1-4.

"The resolution shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which the resolution is moved in the Assembly," the rules of the NA read.

Opposition submits no-trust motion

The Opposition had submitted the requisition along with notice of the no-confidence resolution, in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8. The notice of no-confidence resolution against PM Imran Khan was signed by 152 opposition members.

"This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore, he should cease to hold office," the resolution bearing signatures of 152 opposition members said.

Rule 37(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly says the leave to move the resolution shall be asked for after Question-Hour, if any, and before any other business entered in the order of the day.

Rule 37(5) says that the Speaker may, after considering the state of business, shall allow a day or two for discussion on the motion. As per Article 95 of the Constitution and Assembly’s rules, a resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister shall not be voted before the expiry of three days and not later than seven days from the day, it was moved.