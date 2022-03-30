Two soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorist in South Waziristan: ISPR

Image showing Pakistan army soldiers sitting in a van. — AFP/file

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain, among two soldiers, was martyred during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in Makin, South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, "an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists," to which the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

As a result, four terrorists were killed, while Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, and Lance Naik Riaz, 37, were martyred fighting gallantly.

It further stated that a clearance operation to eliminate any further terrorists present in the area is underway.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR said.