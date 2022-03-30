Will Smith house visited by cops after Oscars drama

Will Smith was visited by cops on Tuesday afternoon.

Two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Los Angeles Sheriff department arrived at his house.

At 2:40 p.m, a patrol car arrived outside the King Richar star's mansion. Photos from the report were shared by Splash News.

Deputy Lizette Salcon later told Page Six, police arrived after someone spotted a drone flying in the neighbourhood.

“We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Salcon told us, “but when the deputies got there, they weren’t able to locate the drone. It had already left the area.”

Will smacked fellow artist and host Chris Rock across the face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition, Alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.

On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."