Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her Alopecia struggles a week before Oscars joke

Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles and challenges with Alopecia since she publicly discussed her condition in a social media video.

While netizens have been waiting for Jada’s comment on her husband Will Smith’s reaction, who slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony making a joke about his wife, her fans recalled that she had detailed her journey of hair loss before the 94th annual Academy Awards event hit the floor.

Less than a week before the Oscars, which were held on Sunday night, the actress got candid about her hair and challenges with alopecia in a TikTok video captioned, "Crown Act Be proud of your crown #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney."

The Matrix: Resurrections actress discussed her hair journey and said, "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly."

The Red Table talk host, 50, added, "But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game."

She also said, "So I had to learn to get the courage to go, 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don't give two [expletive] what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."