Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her Alopecia struggles a week before Oscars joke

Tuesday March 29, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she loved her bald head and wasn't bothered by public opinion

By Web Desk
March 29, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles and challenges with Alopecia since she publicly discussed her condition in a social media video.

While netizens have been waiting for Jada’s comment on her husband Will Smith’s reaction, who slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony making a joke about his wife, her fans recalled that she had detailed her journey of hair loss before the 94th annual Academy Awards event hit the floor.

Less than a week before the Oscars, which were held on Sunday night, the actress got candid about her hair and challenges with alopecia in a TikTok video captioned, "Crown Act Be proud of your crown #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney."

The Matrix: Resurrections actress discussed her hair journey and said, "Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, in the era I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing, and that was really challenging, you know, because I liked my hair out wild and curly."

The Red Table talk host, 50, added, "But nobody wanted that, so I always had to do my hair in ways that didn't feel natural to me because I'm trying to play the game."

She also said, "So I had to learn to get the courage to go, 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' Which is why I feel the freedom today – I don't give two [expletive] what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."