Voting on no-trust motion to take place on April 3: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday announced that voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on April 3 (Sunday).



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that discussion on the no-confidence motion will start in the National Assembly from March 31 and voting on it will be held on April 3 (Sunday).

He reiterated that he stands with the prime minister, adding that PM Imran will fight till the last ball. The interior minister said: “In politics, some people win despite losing.”

Responding to a question, he rejected the reports about rifts in the ranks of PML-Q for supporting the government on the no-trust motion.

Four terrorists arrested

Sheikh Rasheed said that the security forces arrested four terrorists harbouring nefarious designs. He maintained that the arrested terrorists will be tried in anti-terrorism courts.

Expressing his satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of public gatherings in the federal capital, the minister said that the containers have now been removed and all the roads are cleared for traffic.

He appreciated the decision of PML-Q and expressed the hope that MQM-P will also support the government.

The interior minister said the entire nation stands by the prime minister and one saw its manifestation in the recent public gathering of the PTI in Islamabad.

Additional input: Radio Pakistan

