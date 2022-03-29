KARACHI: Piling up pressure on the ruling PTI-led government ahead of voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday demanded of the government to address their grievances.



Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Waseem Akhtar said that if the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister can be offered to a party with just five seats then MQM-P has seven members in the National Assembly.

Listing his party's demands, the MQM-P leader asked the government to ensure the safe recovery of over 100 of its missing workers, reopening of their sealed offices and removal of false and baseless cases against the party leaders and workers.

Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.

Responding to a question, the MQM-P leader said that he came to know about the development in Punjab through TV.

Expressing his anger over Parvez Elahi’s unilateral decision, Akhtar said that PML-Q had asked that the two parties will make decisions jointly and with mutual consensus in the prevailing situation.

PTI govt offers MQM-P another ministry

A day earlier, in a bid to garner the support of its allies, the PTI-led government had offered to give another ministry to the leadership of MQM-P, Geo News had reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter had said that the government is likely to offer the port and shipping ministry to MQM-P.

They had added that a government delegation met the leadership of MQM-P Monday evening to hold further discussions. During the meeting, the MQM had presented its demands before the government, including the construction of permanent offices.

Per sources, the government had guaranteed the party that all its grievances would be addressed and all the promises made to it in the past will be fulfilled.