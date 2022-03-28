No-trust motion: PTI to offer shipping ministry to MQM-P

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui meets PM Imran Khan at the party's headquarters in Karachi. -APP

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo MQM-P ahead of the crucial no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government has decided to offer one more ministry to its key ally, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.



The government’s sources said that the Ministry of Ports and Shipping will be offered to the MQM-P – which has been a longstanding demand of the party.

According to details, a government delegation will meet the leadership of MQM-P tonight to hold further discussions, the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P has seven votes in the National Assembly and the party’s support is crucial for the ruling party after Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced support for the Opposition’s no-trust move.

The MQM-P has held multiple rounds of talks with the PTI and PPP since the no-trust motion was submitted to the National Assembly.

There were reports that the PPP had agreed to the demands presented by the MQM-P and a draft was being prepared to be signed between them.