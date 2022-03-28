Crucial NA session for no-confidence motion to start soon

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition will table the much-awaited no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly today after a two-day break since the session had to be adjourned last week.



The motion was submitted on March 8 by the joint Opposition.

The last NA session was wrapped up almost immediately after it started with the recitation of the Holy Quran with NA Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, instead of deliberation on the no-confidence motion against the premier.

"This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, therefore, he should cease to hold office," the resolution bearing signatures of 152 opposition members said.

Rule 37(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly says the leave to move the resolution shall be asked for after Question-Hour, if any, and before any other business entered in the order of the day.

Rule 37(5) says that the speaker may, after considering the state of business, shall allow a day or two for discussion on the motion. As per Article 95 of the Constitution and Assembly’s rules, a resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister shall not be voted before the expiry of three days and not later than seven days from the day, it was moved.

Sources said that Qaiser is expected to allow voting on the resolution on April 4 after the resolution is moved.