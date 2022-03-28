Punjab CM slot: Deadlock persists between PTI and PML-Q

PTI delegation meets PML-Q leader Chauhdry Pervez Elahi in Islamabad. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Despite multiple meetings between PTI and PML-Q over the support for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the coalition partners have yet to reach an agreement over the Punjab chief ministership.

In a fresh round of talks today, a government delegation comprising federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak called on PML-Q leader Chauhdry Pervez Elahi but nothing came out of it.

The PML-Q, after the meeting, said that both the sides discussed the no-trust motion in detail but the issue of Punjab's chief ministership was not deliberated.

The meeting, held at the residence of Pervaiz Elahi in Islamabad, focused on the current political situation in the country. PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were also present.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the talks were held in a good manner.

Pervaiz Elahi hinted of “progress” on the situation, while Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q had good relations with all sides, both individually and collectively.

‘PML-N to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q’

On the other hand, the PML-N decided to give the chief minister Punjab slot to the PML-Q and conveyed their message to the Chaudhry brothers, sources privy to the matter said.

According to the sources, the PML-Q leaders sought time for a consultation.

Both parties agreed to continue consultations before the final decision of reaching a political understanding in a few days.

A PML-N delegation had called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the no-confidence motion.

The PML-N delegation included Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar.

Meanwhile, PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers along with Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Hussain Elahi participated in the talks.