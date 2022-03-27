Sheikh Rasheed warns JUI-F against disturbing peace in Islamabad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Sunday warned JUI-F against creating a law and order situation in Islamabad ahead of or during the PTI’s rally at the Parade Ground.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said that "strict action will be taken if peace is disturbed or anybody tries to block the Srinagar Highway in violation of the Supreme Court's orders."

He said that there are 6,000 Rangers and Frontier Corps personnel and 9,000 to 10,000 other forces' personnel available to ensure peace and security in Islamabad.

"The judicial orders and law will be followed no matter what outcome it produces," Rasheed warned.

"You have the right to hold the rally but if you try to create a fuss, the Islamabad administration has a freehand to act upon the laws."

Rasheed rubbished the rumours that the roads in the federal capital are blocked, saying that the "entire Islamabad is open."

He said that as an interior minister, he is trying to follow judicial orders but violators of the law will not be spared.

"Strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," he added.

The interior minister further added that the services of the Interior Ministry's command and control centre are available on the number +92066609218594 for seven days in case citizens witness any inconvenience and find any road or way blocked.

'PM Imran Khan to play till the last ball'

He urged the participants to reach early as PM Imran Khan will address the rally around 5pm. The premier, however, did not start his address until the writing of this story (6:45 pm).

The minister said that he will join the caravan leaving for Islamabad for a while because he has to make other arrangements.

Moving on to the vote of the no-confidence movement against PM Imran Khan, Rasheed said the voting will be done on April 3 or April 4, "if the resolution is passed in the National Assembly on March 28."

Interior Minister said that PM Imran Khan will continue to play till the last over and the last ball.

“The greedy for power, who have programme till April 4 should keep in mind that PM Imran Khan has become even more popular due to their ineligibility and incompetence.

Not wearing bangles: Fazl

Earlier, JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had warned the government against posing any threat to the opposition parties, saying that they will give a befitting response.

"We are not wearing bangles," Fazl said on Saturday while announcing that the participants of his party's long march would stay in the federal capital for two to three days after reaching there on Saturday, The News reported.

He said that as the Opposition is "staying within its limits", the government should also not cross its limits either.