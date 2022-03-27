Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bracing for ‘outrage’ over Oscars attendance

File Footage

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are in for some serious backlash if they choose to attend the upcoming Oscars ceremony after snubbing the royal family and refusing to attend Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service in London.



Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their roles as senior royals in early 2020 and earlier this month, confirmed that they will not be attending a March 29 memorial service in honour of Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last April.

After it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the Academy Awards on March 27, royal expert Angela Mollard warned the duke of potential ‘outrage’ from royal fans back at home.

Speaking on the Australian show Sunrise, Mollard said: “There's a lot of talk it's going to go ahead but can you really turn up and stand on the stage at the Oscars and not turn up for your grandfather's memorial.”

She went on to add: "I've got a problem with that. You do all the glory and handshaking with the celebrities but your own family.”

Presenter Kylie Gillies also chimed in, saying: “What's he thinking, why wouldn't be there for your grandfather's memorial. Leave Meghan at the Oscars.”