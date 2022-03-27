PM Imran Khan addresses "Amr-bel-Maroof" public gathering at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the "Amr-bel-Maroof" (enjoining good) public gathering at the Parade Ground in the federal capital.



The ruling PTI had claimed that at least a million people would attend today’s gathering on the call of PM Imran.

At the start of the address, PM Imran thanked the nation for responding to his call and attending today’s rally at the Parade Ground.

The PM also paid tribute to his “team and members of Parliament” for standing by him despite the attempts made by the Opposition for allegedly “buying their consciousness”.

“I pay tribute to you. You have made me happy I am proud of you,” PM Imran told his team.

The premier said that he did not know about the ideology of Pakistan till he went abroad. He added that he learnt about the country’s ideology due to the experiences he had abroad when he was studying and playing cricket.

“The system of Madinah made by our Prophet (PBUH) was not see in Pakistan but I could see it in the Western world,” said PM Imran. He added that he had understood what a welfare state was when he went to Britain.



The premier said that in Britain a “common man has free healthcare, education, unemployment benefits” and legal access.

“I saw in Europe and Scandinavia how they uplift their destitute segments of society,” said PM Imran. He added that when Muslims followed the principles of the state of Madinah they used to rule the world and became world leaders.

The premier said that when he talks about Pakistan’s ideology it means that the “state should care about the weak segment of the society”.

“I am very proud that we are on that path,” said PM Imran as he gave examples of the projects undertaken by his government such as universal health coverage, Ehsaas programme.

The PM also shared that when his government increased revenue by collecting higher taxes, he decided to provide a “subsidy of Rs 250 billion” on petroleum products and a Rs5 subsidy on electricity.

The premier assured the country that the more taxes he collects the more he "will spend it on the people".

Details to follow…