CM Usman Buzdar readies summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly: sources

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar addresses a public gathering at Mailsi, on March 6, 2022. — APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary for for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, sources said Saturday.

"If Prime Minister Imran Khan instructs me, the assembly can be dissolved [...] if Imran Khan instructs, I will be ready to leave my office," sources quoted Buzdar as saying.

Following the development, the prime minister, who was on a short visit to Kamalia, took the chief minister along with him to Islamabad, sources added.

The development comes as the government's allies in the Centre and Punjab have shown reservations over the governance in the province. PM Imran Khan is also facing a no-confidence motion — and the National Assembly is expected to vote on it in a few days.

The allies have suggested removing CM Buzdar and appointing someone else in his place. The name of PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the provincial assembly's speaker, has also been proposed, according to sources.

The Jahangir Tareen group of the PTI, who has the support of more than a dozen MPAs in Punjab, has cajoled PML-Q to remove the incumbent chief minister.

In a press conference earlier this week, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had dispelled reports of CM Buzdar's ouster.

He said CM Buzdar is not going anywhere. "And just like me, he will stand with PM Imran Khan to the end."

However, in a bid to save CM Buzdar’s government in Punjab, the federal government had offered Jahangir Khan Tareen group development funds in return for giving up the “minus-Buzdar” demand, well-informed sources had revealed on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas met with Tareen group’s Nauman Langrial and Abdul Hayi Dasti to discuss their concerns and complaints.

Under Article 112(1) of the constitution, the governor has the authority to dissolve a provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister.

"The Governor shall dissolve the Provincial Assembly if so advised by the Chief Minister; and the Provincial Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the Chief Minister has so advised," the article reads.

Punjab Assembly position

In the Punjab Assembly, PTI and its allies have 198 members. Out of the 198, PTI has 183 MPAs, PML-Q 10, and four independent members.

On the other hand, the Opposition has 173 MPAs in total. Out of the 173, PML-N has 165 MPAs, PPP seven and one independent MPA.

Anyone who wishes to form the government needs to have the backing of at least 186 MPAs. If 20 MPAs of disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen join the Opposition then the Buzdar government can be sent packing.