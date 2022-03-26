It's time to save Pakistan from sinking, stand against 'pharoah': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Twitter/PPP

PARACHINAR: Dubbing Prime Minister Imran Khan a “pharaoh” of this era, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday stressed the need for joint efforts to save Pakistan from sinking.

Addressing a public meeting in Parachinar, he urged the people to struggle against the 'pharoah', adding that they are standing before the “Yazid” of this era.

“Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister as he has lost the majority,” he said and dared the premier to bring 172 MNAs.

“The captain is running away from the no-confidence motion,” he said and asked the premier to show sportsman spirit.

“PM Imran Khan is apologising over his remarks about natural,” he said, adding that now even boot polish will not work for him.

He also criticised PM Imran Khan for the economic crisis, inflation, his failure in providing 10 million jobs, IMF package and Kashmir issue.

PM will not be allowed to become a 'political martyr'

On March 19, PPP Chairperson Bilawal had said PM Imran Khan would not be allowed to become a "political martyr" amid worsening crisis in the country after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against the premier.

During Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Bilawal had claimed that Imran Khan is trying to provoke the “third force” by creating a crisis through the use of force.

The PPP leader had congratulated people, saying PM Imran Khan has lost the majority’s support and his government has "collapsed".

The PPP leader had further added that the premier attempted to terrorise the Opposition by “first attacking the Parliament Lodges and then Sindh House, but we won’t be cowed down.”