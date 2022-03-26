PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim to be arrested on arrival in Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday announced that PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim would be arrested upon arrival in Pakistan as he is nominated in the Nazim Jokhio Murder case.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that the suspect is being brought to Pakistan from Dubai without obtaining bail ahead of voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It shows that their legs are trembling, he added. The minister said that the DG FIA and IG police have been directed to arrest him upon arrival at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed said that voting on the no-trust resolution will take place on April 3 or 4.

He maintained that every party is allowed to hold public gatherings in the federal capital but nobody will be granted permission to stage sit-in in Islamabad or enter the Red Zone.



