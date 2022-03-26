LAHORE: Declaring the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the ruling PTI and the Chaudhry brothers fruitless, PML-Q senior leader Kamil Ali Agha said that it is too late for Prime Minister Imran Khan to win back its ally party’s support over the no-trust motion.



It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood and other party leaders will meet with PML-Q’s leadership today in Lahore to ensure their support against the no-confidence resolution against the premier.

In a related development, MQM-P leadership is also expected to call on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Expressing his views in Geo news programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath about his party’s policy after reports emerged that the foreign minister will meet Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi, Kamil Ali Agha said it is too late for the prime minister and castigated the government’s decision of holding a power show rather deal with the matter in the assembly.

‘Popularity cannot be determined through public gatherings’

Reacting to the PTI’s power show in Islamabad on March 27, the PML-Q leader maintained that the standard of popularity cannot be determined through public gatherings as there are other political parties, who can also hold big processions in the country.

“Rather than countering no-trust move, the government is playing Jalsa Jalsa, although parliament has to decide the fate of no-trust motion,” he said.

Kamil Ali Agha said that the government has taken enough time on the no-trust move that even their own MNA’s had fled.

“It’s too late for the prime minister to cajole allies as the decision might have been taken by them,” he added.

He went on to say that standard of popularity would be decided in parliament and whoever has the number will be called popular, this is the only way that would set a benchmark of popularity.

Responding to today’s meeting of PML-Q leadership with Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said that PM should have gone himself to meet the Chaudhry brothers instead of Shah Mehmood.

The government has so far failed to obtain clear support from any of its allies who are also in talks with the Opposition on the no-trust motion.

The National Assembly is scheduled to take up the motion on Monday and hold voting on it within the next week that will decide the fate of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is confident of defeating the Opposition.