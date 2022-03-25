Umpire is neutral: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the institutions are neutral in this political fight between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the Opposition.

The prime minister made the remarks during a background briefing with the TV anchors in Islamabad today as the Opposition mounts pressure on him to step down.

Geo News anchor Shehzad Iqbal, who attended the briefing, said, "PM was confident that he would defeat the no-trust motion."

The prime minister told the media persons that he was in contact with his allies and they are seeing the PTI's "rising popularity".

"Since the Opposition had submitted the no-trust motion, our popularity has increased manifold, the same we had during our 2014 dharna," claimed PM Imran.

The prime minister, Iqbal added, was of the view that the PTI dissidents, allies and institutions would stand by the government.

"Some people feared that the popularity of PTI was declining but it has increased in the last two weeks. A massive rally will be held on March 27 that would show how popular is our party. Those who think our government will be toppled they should change their mind."

According to Shehzad Iqbal, the prime minister thinks that the institutions are neutral, however, they were criticised in the past but now the institutions have kept themselves neutral.

“Constitutionally and legally the army is with the government and we do not need any support.”

"I think the umpire is neutral and the Opposition has brought this no-trust motion to save their corruption and especially the cases of Shahbaz Sharif,” the PM was quoted by the anchor.

According to the senior anchorperson, the prime minister said that the Opposition had a misconception about a recent transfer of a high-ranking official thinking the support of the government has ended, therefore the Opposition brought the no-confidence motion.

The prime minister also denied the reports of de-notification of an important person.