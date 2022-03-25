In a change of heart, PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr says he is 'with govt'

Dissident PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr. — Twitter/@AhmedDeharrMNA

ISLAMABAD: Dissident PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr Friday took a U-turn and said he is with the Prime Minister Imran Khan government and “my issues are being solved”.

Speaking to reporters in the Federal Capital, the lawmaker said he has reservations with the ruling party, but discussions are ongoing in this regard.

He is one of the MNAs who were served show-cause notices by the party for publicly deviating from party policy and expressing the intent to go against the party during the vote of no-confidence against PM Imran Khan.

When asked whether he has met the prime minister or not, Deharr said he will meet him soon.

“I am with the government. I have some issues which they [government] will address and resolve,” he said.

When asked why is he in the gallery while the NA session is underway, Deharr said he came for some work.

“Will you vote in favour of PM?” another journalist asked.

He responded: “Brother, I have some conditions which they are fulfilling.”

“I have five demands, which are related to the poor. And I appeal to the prime minister to accept these.”

Deharr gave time till voting on the no-confidence motion to the premier to meet his conditions and said he will only meet the PM when his demands are met.

He further said he stands with the party.