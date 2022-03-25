Islamabad couple harassment case: Usman Mirza, 4 others given life sentence

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Friday sentenced Usman Mirza, the main accused in the Islamabad harassment case, and four others for life and acquitted two accomplices.
The case was heard in the Additional Sessions Court Islamabad where the police produced all the accused including Usman Mirza in the court.
After the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani awarded life imprisonment to Usman Mirza, Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Farhan Shaheen, and Mohib Bangash.
Meanwhile, Umar Bilal and Rehan Hassan Mughal were acquitted.
More to follow...
