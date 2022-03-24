Four soldiers martyred as troops thwart infiltration bid from Afghanistan

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred. Photo: AFP/file

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom as they foiled the plans of a group of terrorists who were attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the terrorists had “attempted to infiltrate” Pakistan from Afghanistan on the midnight of March 23-24 in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district.

“Due to alertness and timely response of the troops, the infiltration attempt was foiled. Terrorists retaliated with fire which was reciprocated in a befitting manner,” said the ISPR statement. The terrorists, after failing to enter the country, fled away. And as per intelligence reports, they "suffered heavy casualties”.

The four soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire were identified as 34-year-old Lance Havaldar Wajahat Alam of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, 25-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Inayat resident of Sheikhupura, 32-year-old Sepoy Maqbool Hayat, resident of Ghizer in Gilgit Baltistan, and 22-year-old Sepoy Sajjid Ali resident of Skardu.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” vowed the ISPR.