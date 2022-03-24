JUI-F allowed to hold public meeting in Islamabad: sources

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on March 15, 2022. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday allowed the JUI-F to hold a public meeting in the federal capital on March 25 with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the jalsa, said the well-informed sources.

The JUI-F, however, sought permission from the Islamabad administration to hold the public gathering on March 26 in the capital, sources privy to the matter said. Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the Opposition party to submit another application.

As per the SOPs issued for the public meeting, the Srinagar Highway will not be closed under any circumstances. Public and private property will not be harmed in any way and the flow of traffic will not be affected during the rally.

Fazl asks workers to reach Islamabad by March 25

On March 15, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked all the workers — from the Opposition parties — to reach the Federal Capital on the evening of March 25.

"The OIC's (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) foreign ministers are our guests and it is our duty to respect them as they will remain in Islamabad till March 24," Fazl had said while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Opposition parties.

Earlier, the PDM chief had asked the entire nation to "march" towards Islamabad on Pakistan Day — March 23 — as he sought to hold a massive anti-government rally.

The PDM chief had noted that the Opposition did not "wish" for problems to arise for the OIC foreign ministers during their stay in Pakistan.



"The rallies — coming from across Pakistan — should refrain from entering Islamabad on March 23," Fazl had said, whose announcement a day earlier had drawn the government's ire.