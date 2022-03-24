SC hears presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

Supreme Court of Pakistan. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has begun hearing of the presidential reference seeking its opinion on Article 63-A of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Article 63-A of the Constitution deals with the disqualification of parliamentarians over defection.



A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel is hearing the case.

Strict security measures have been taken on the occasion and Islamabad’s Red Zone has been sealed completely. Heavy contingents of police and the security forces have been deployed in the Red Zone to avoid any untoward incident.

Before today’s hearing, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) submitted a written reply regarding the presidential reference. Under Article-95 of the constitution, it is the individual right of a parliamentarian to cast vote on the no-trust motion, said SCBA.

‘No member of the National Assembly can be barred from exercising his/her democratic right ahead of voting,” it added. The SCBA further said that every vote cast by the lawmakers under Article-95 cannot be excluded from the counting.

Under Article 63-A, a lawmaker cannot be disqualified for casting vote against the direction of his party, added the SCBA.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has also submitted its written reply in the reference in the apex court.

“The ruling PTI is being run by selected office-bearers as the party did not hold intra-party elections,” the JUI-F said, adding that selected office-bearers, under Article 63-A, cannot direct their lawmakers to cast vote in favour or against any motion.

NA speaker cannot be given the right to reject the votes of the MNAs, it said, adding that lifetime disqualification for voting against the party line will further weaken the democracy in the country.

‘Tool of political parties’

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has reacted strongly to the SCBA’s response in the apex court.

He said that it seemed that the bar was a subsidiary of PML-N.

In a tweet, the minister said that the job of lawyers’ organizations is not to become tools of political parties but to maintain their independent status.

He said that common lawyers were dissatisfied with the role of bar associations and the defeat of this group in Lahore Bar’s elections was the reaction of the lawyers’ community.

SC forms larger bench

On March 22, the apex court had constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the presidential reference filed by the federal government to seek the top court's opinion on Article 63-A.

The government had decided to approach the SC for interpretation of Article 63-A as several PTI lawmakers announced to vote on the no-trust motion, in a violation of the party policy.



In the reference, the government sought the apex court’s opinion on two interpretations of Article 63-A and which one should be adopted and implemented to achieve the constitutional objective of curbing the menace of defections, purification of the electoral process, and democratic accountability.

The reference stated if the constitutional disapproval and prohibition against defection was effectively enforced with deterrence for the future as well, many such members would stand disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) and would never be able to pollute democratic streams.

“It was barely a year ago in the wake of elections for the Senate that compelling evidence in the form of audio and video recordings showing horse-trading emerged leaving the identities of perpetrators in no doubt yet nothing meaningful has been done in that respect till date,” the reference read.