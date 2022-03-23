Majority of PTI MPs have ‘genuine’ reservations with govt: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. — Twitter/NA of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Reaction to the allegations levelled against the dissident MNAs of the ruling PTI, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that a majority of their lawmakers have "genuine" reservations with the government.

"The majority did not take money, they are just upset with the government. But some might have taken money," the PTI leader said while speaking during a talk show on a private television channel.

As the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan draws close, several PTI lawmakers have expressed reservations — and some have announced to switch camps.

The government's ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.

In response to a question, the state minister said no PTI member could be forced out of the party and assured that he and the party's chief whip in the NA, Amir Dogar, would resolve the issues of the dissident MNAs.

"We will try to resolve their genuine concerns regarding the governance in Punjab," the state minister said, noting that PM Imran Khan had already told the government lawmakers that a leader is like a "fatherly figure" who seeks resolution.

"Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan's groups are not angry with Imran Khan. Not even a little. Yes, there might be reservations that Imran Khan directed to do something, but they were not done on provincial levels," he added.

"But all of the issues will be resolved," he added. The state minister added that the prime minister would not be ousted and predicted that the Opposition's no-trust motion would fail.