Nation observes Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervor

Photo: Geo TV/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 82nd Pakistan Day across the country with great national spirit and enthusiasm.

The day is observed to commemorate the passage of the historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the day is the grand military parade in Islamabad, where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces are conducting the march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic manoeuvres.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of culture of different provinces is also part of the parade, Radio Pakistan reported.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are also witnessing the Pakistan Day Parade as Guests of Honour.

Various organizations and departments have also planned a number of activities including seminars, conferences and discussion programs to highlight the historical significance of Pakistan Day.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other guests are among the attendees.

