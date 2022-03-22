Two pilots martyred as PAF trainer plane crashes near Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Two pilots embraced martyrdom after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission near Peshawar.
According to a statement issued by PAF, no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground.
Meanwhile, the PAF spokesperson said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.
Earlier in September 2021, a small trainer aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.
In a similar incident in August 2021 a fighter trainer aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock.
“Both pilots had ejected successfully. No loss of life or property had been reported so far on the ground,” the official had said.
