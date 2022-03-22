Video: KMC’s 110-year-old fire tender restored to its former glory

A 110-year-old fire tender of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been made fully functional, Photo: KMC/Twitter

KARACHI: In a major development, a 110-year-old fire extinguisher of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been restored and made fully functional on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government’s spokesperson and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said, “KMC assets are being restored.”

Re-tweeting the KMC’s post, Murtaza Wahab said: “This is a 110 years old fire tender & a part of the glorious past of our Karachi. If only we had treasured our past, owned it & championed it, things may have been better.”

Urging the people to play their role for the betterment of the city and the province, the spokesperson said, “It's never too late to start, let us start again.”

A day earlier, sharing the video of the 110-year-old fire tender, the KMC said, “On the special instruction of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab under the supervision of Senior Director KMC Municipal Services, Mazhar Khan the historic 1912 fire tender in Central Fire Brigade which was unable to run after almost 20 days of hard work, this historic fire tender was made able and today it was checked by running in the central fire brigade of the historic 1912 fire tender.”