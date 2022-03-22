Singer Waris Baig claims he played key role in Nawaz-Aleem meeting

Singer Waris Baig claims he played a key role in arranging a meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the ruling PTI’s disgruntled leader Aleem Khan: Photo: Screengrab/ You Tube

LONDON: Pakistan’s renowned singer Waris Baig has claimed that he played a pivotal role in arranging a crucial meeting between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the ruling PTI’s disgruntled leader Aleem Khan amid the rising political temperature in the country in the backdrop of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He made the remarks while talking to Geo news following his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London. Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, a local leader of the PML-N from Faisalabad, was also present in the meeting.

“Ye Mulakat Ek Bahana Hai, Pyar Ka Silsila Purana Hai,” he said, adding that he decided to play his role in arranging the meeting as Aleem Khan has always been worried about the country’s progress.

In view of the country’s prevailing situation, all the forces should work together to steer the country out of the crisis, he said.

Responding to a question, the singer said that the meeting between the two leaders remained “good”. Hailing the PML-N supremo, he said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear state despite intense pressure.

Aleem Khan meets Nawaz Sharif

On March 9, estranged PTI leader and donor Aleem Khan had held a long meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed the latest political situation in the country.

Khan met the former prime minister exactly after six hours of arriving in London.

Sources privy to the development had confirmed that former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz's sons Hasan and Hussain were also present in the meeting which lasted for three hours.

Sources within the Sharif family then said that the meeting was scheduled by mutual friends.