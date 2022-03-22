ISLAMABAD: Rejecting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of ‘forgiveness' ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion, the ruling PTI’s dissident lawmakers have refused to rejoin the party.



Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, PTI minority lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar claimed that the number of dissident MNAs of the ruling party has surged to 35, adding that none of them will rejoin PTI.

Ramesh Kumar said stability is a must to steer Pakistan in the right direction. The disgruntled lawmaker said that he put up all issues before the prime minister, but nothing was done for the welfare of the minorities.

Responding to a question, he said that three or four of the dissidents were elected on reserved seats while the remaining are all senior politicians. “If there is the issue of lifetime disqualification, they would prefer contesting elections again,” he added.

‘Move court against abusive language’

Lamenting on the inappropriate language being used against him by PTI’s leaders and supporters, dissident Noor Alam Khan said he would move court against the abusive language.

He maintained they are political people who do not earn enmities. He thanked the chief justice of Pakistan for giving the remarks that the court would not stop any member from voting in the assembly.

‘Parliamentarians are yet to allocate funds’

Another PTI dissident, Ahmad Hussain Dehr, said the parliamentarians are yet to be allocated funds. In such a state of affairs, how the government can accuse the dissidents of accepting money to leave the party, he asked.

He said the prime minister should tell him how much money he spent on winning the loyalty of seven PMLN MPs six months ago. He said everything is not for money. He neither went to the Sindh House nor met the opposition leaders. He said the prime minister doesn’t listen to their problems and he only recalls them when he needs their votes.

Dehr said he donated four Kanals worth Rs40 million to the Rescue 1122 a month ago. He said it is a matter of prestige, not politics or government.

"Who is responsible if mischievous elements attack them after being misguided by the prime minister? These people stormed the house of a woman MNA where her daughters were present there. Can a father direct his supporters to intrude into the house of his daughter?"

He said he still stands by the prime minister and never announced quitting the party.

Return to PTI, I will forgive you: PM Imran Khan

On March 20, PM Imran Khan had said that he was ready to forgive the dissident MNAs of the PTI given that they rejoin the party.

Addressing a jalsa in the Dargai tehsil of the Malakand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the premier told about two dozen disgruntled MNA's of the PTI — who had then "sought refuge" at the Sindh House out of the fear of the government ahead of the no-confidence motion against the premier — that they have "committed a mistake by accepting a bribe from the Opposition."

"A leader is like a father figure to you," the premier had said. "Now, the nation has become exceedingly aware of politics because of social media, so even a child in the country knows that when a party member becomes a turncoat, there is money involved."

He had reiterated that the whole nation would assume that the MNAs have "sold their conscience by voting in favour of thieves."