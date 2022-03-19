Attack on Sindh House: PM Imran says ‘our people turned emotional’

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, on March 19, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

RAWALPINDI: Referring to the attack on the Sindh House in Islamabad by the ruling PTI’s activists, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said, “Our people turned emotional.”



Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, PM Imran said, “If a member (elected representative) of your constituency crossed the floor after taking money then peaceful protest is your right but avoid a clash.”

The public would force the dissident PTI lawmakers — who are around a dozen — to come back to their party, he added.

"Times have changed [...] and on March 27 — when PTI will stage a rally in Islamabad — everyone will witness a historic gathering," the prime minister added.

PM Imran Khan said it was the duty of the people to stop wrongdoings — a day after PTI workers stormed Sindh House in the capital where the dissident lawmakers were residing.

PM Imran Khan told the attendees of the ceremony that the Opposition's move to file the no-confidence motion against him was a "good thing" as people could now see that money was being "openly" used to change the party loyalties.

"...a market has been set up for buying the conscience of lawmakers. And the conscience is being brought illegally through the people's money," the prime minister said.

He said that if the PPP is "buying" the loyalties of the PTI lawmakers, then it must be through the funds given to the Sindh government — "it is illegal as the people's money cannot to used to lure in other party lawmakers".

PM Imran Khan, shedding light on the incident of the Sindh House, said that "never in the history of Pakistan" has any provincial force been deployed "just to safeguard" the MNAs of other parties.

"...so why did they need Sindh police over there [Sindh House]? Because illegal activities were taking place there. People have now seen their reality," the premier said.

PM Imran Khan said the masses have finally gotten to know the reason behind the country's underdevelopment: "because people's conscience is brought and they do politics just to earn illicit money."

In the United Kingdom — whose democracy model Pakistan adopted — no politician can even consider shifting sides just for money, the prime minister said.

"They are so afraid of public pressure that no one [in the UK] can do the things that are happening at the Sindh House," PM Imran Khan said but noted that no one was allowed to resort to violence.

He also said that the public should also voice their opinion whether the things happening at the Sindh House was right or wrong.

"And mark my words, as the no-confidence motion comes near, all those who are in talks with the Opposition will return [...] as the people are angry at the lawmakers for venality," the premier said.

Earlier, the prime minister performed the groundbreaking of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project — which is a 38.3 kilometres long road that will comprise six lanes and an interchange will also be constructed on it.

The RRR project will help ease traffic flow in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The project will also provide job opportunities and promote economic activities.

He stressed the need to ring-fence the major cities for the protection of cultivable land, adding that in this regard, he has ordered the relevant authorities to produce master plans of all megacities at the earliest.

The prime minister due to the rapid increase in population our cities are under stress and they are expanding and green cover is fading. He said special attention is being paid to all new projects to protect green areas and make them environment friendly.

Mentioning the importance of Central Business District and Ravi city, the prime minister said these projects will not only increase economic activities but will also help control the unplanned sprawl of Punjab's capital.

The prime minister said Lai Nullah is also of significant importance for the twin cities, therefore, soon its plan would be finalised for construction.