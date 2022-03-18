Hadiqa Kiani releases new music video 'Woh Kon Hay' from upcoming album Vasl

Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani has released third track from her upcoming music album Vasl.
The musician-turned-actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from her music video.
"My new music video for 'Woh Kon Hay' is out now. I'm so grateful for the response we’ve seen on the first two singles of Vasl and I really hope you enjoy this one as well."
The track Woh Kay Hay, which was originally featured as an OST in a TV drama serial (with the same title) over two decades ago, features Kiani’s beautiful charm.
The YouTube caption of the video reveals Kiani’s aim to explore the roots of her music and reproduce her original compositions from the start of her career "for the next generation of Pakistani listeners."
The latest rendition’s lyrics are penned by Kiani’s mother, Khawar Kiani and music has been arranged by Hassan Badshah. Jovi Films has directed the video.
Watch the video here.
