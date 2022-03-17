'Horse trading': Govt planning ‘big action’ at Sindh House, says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: After receiving reports about horse-trading and 12 disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI in the “safe custody” of the Opposition, the government is planning a “big action at the Sindh House in Islamabad, revealed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Talking to journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that Sindh House has become the hub of horse-trading ahead of voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He maintained that they have received reports that a huge amount of money has been shifted to the house.

Referring to the Sindh House, the minister said that such types of markets are against the law. When asked, will you raid on the Sindh House, he replied, “I do not know about the raid but strict action will be taken.”

“Are you looking for 12 people?” a journalist asked. He replied that they knew about the 12 people.

Spy agencies ordered to monitor lawmakers

Earlier in the day, the government had ordered the civilian intelligence agencies to monitor the lawmakers ahead of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the development came during a meeting of the ruling PTI’s political committee held with PM Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

The spy agencies have been directed to monitor the lawmakers’ location, movement and record their phone calls.

The prime minister also directed strict monitoring of the Sindh House after reports surfaced that around 12 disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI are in the “safe custody” of the Opposition.

The intelligence agencies have been directed to submit the report to the PM on a daily basis.