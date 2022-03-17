Overseas Pakistanis demand audit into funding to PTI: sources

ISLAMABAD: Expatriate Pakistanis have accused the ruling PTI’s overseas chapter of serious financial irregularities in the party’s funding and demanded an audit into the donations, well-placed sources revealed on Thursday.



The sources privy to the matter said that a delegation of the expats met with former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari at his house in Islamabad and apprised him about the alleged fraud in the party funding.

“Millions of dollars were collected from us on the name of the PTI but there is no financial record of the huge funding,” the overseas Pakistanis told Bukhari.

"They said that millions of rupees were received from them for advertisements but they were not even listened to during the convention," sources added.

The convention was meant for the expatriate Pakistanis but a large number of local people were invited to fill the seats in the hall, they told Zulfi Bukhari.

Expressing their anger, according to the sources, the participants of the delegation said that the expatriate Pakistanis were not given due respect during the convention.

Meanwhile, the expatriate Pakistanis also met with PTI Additional Secretary Amir Mahmood Kiani and expressed their concerns.

The PTI’s overseas chapter has completely failed to deliver, the delegation said and demanded the dismissal of the secretary of the PTI's overseas chapter Dr Abdullah Riar.

However, Amir Mahmood Kiani assured them that their concerns will be conveyed to the top leadership.