ISPR releases new Pakistan Day song

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing has released a song in connection with Pakistan Day.

The song “Shad Rahay Pakistan” is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



It encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan's flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.