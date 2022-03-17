ISPR releases new Pakistan Day song

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing has released a song in connection with Pakistan Day.
The song “Shad Rahay Pakistan” is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
It encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan's flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.
The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.
