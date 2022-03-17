 
Thursday March 17, 2022
National

ISPR releases new Pakistan Day song

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress

By Web Desk
March 17, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The military's media wing has released a song in connection with Pakistan Day.

The song “Shad Rahay Pakistan” is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan's flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come.

The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress.