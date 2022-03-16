Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. — Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that all members of the Parliament will be protected ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion and the law enforcement agencies will be given special powers from March 20 to April 02 in Islamabad.



“I will meet the speaker of the National Assembly today regarding the date of voting on the no-confidence motion — which is to be held after March 27,” he said, adding that keeping in view the rules the voting should either be held on March 29 or 30 “whatever the speaker decides.”

He further told the journalists that all members of the Parliament will be given complete protection and Rangers, police and FC will be given special powers for 14 days to maintain law and order in the federal capital.

“I am shocked at the state of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is getting furious with each passing day,” he said, reminding the JUI-F that he is an Islamic scholar and should not talk about violence.

Addressing Fazl, he said that looking at the history of all the parties, other Opposition leaders will run away and he will be the only one left behind.

He said that Fazl is the most respected leader because he is also an Islamic scholar; however, the language that he is using is not highlighting the principles of Islam. “If the country moves towards a civil war and anarchy, consequences will not be good,” the minister warned.



"Even if Prime Minister Imran Khan loses, it will still be his victory as the premier’s popularity among the masses has increased massively during the last three days."

Taking a jibe at the joint Opposition, he said that three months ago when the government requested the PDM to delay their long march, they were adamant about marching towards Islamabad on March 23; however, now they have changed their decision.

On Tuesday, the PDM chief asked all the workers — from the Opposition parties — to reach the federal capital on the evening of March 25, noting that the Opposition did not "wish" for problems to arise for the OIC foreign ministers during their stay in Pakistan.

The interior minister assured that complete protection will be provided to everybody on March 25 — PDM's march — and March 27 — PTI's public gathering.

He asked the Opposition leaders to discuss the routes with DC Islamabad and warned that if anybody tries to take law into his/her hands will have to face severe consequences because the protection of people and law and order situation is the responsibility of the interior ministry and "we will fulfil our responsibilities."

"Lest this no-confidence motion pushes the country towards destabilisation and democratic destabilisation," you will face severe repercussions.