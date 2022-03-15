Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs 248th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, on March 15, 2022. — Twitter/@OfficialDGISPR

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) Tuesday emphasised that the Indian missile incident could have "seriously" endangered regional peace and stability.

The development came during the 248th CCC held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Indian missile entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district, causing some damage to the surrounding areas on March 9.

In response, the Foreign Office said Friday morning Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked violation of its airspace by a "super-sonic flying object" of Indian origin.

After a gap of two days, India said Saturday that it had accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance.

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry,” a statement from India's Defence Ministry said.

Pakistan, however, said it was not satisfied and reiterated a demand for a joint investigation into the incident by the nuclear-armed arch-rival.

In today's meeting, the forum reviewed with concern, the missile-firing incident and noted that it could have resulted in a major disaster.

The forum emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgement of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious review of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight

"Such dangerous incidents can act as a trigger and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability," the 248th CCC stressed, according to the ISPR's statement.

Moreover, the forum was given also given a comprehensive briefing on important global and regional developments, internal security situation in the country, and the progress on Western Border Management Regime.

The army chief, on the occasion, lauded successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The forum also expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure the security of the country.

The COAS directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for the peaceful conduct of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade.

"COAS appreciated the operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised mission-oriented training," the statement added.