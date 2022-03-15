Senior PTI leaders including President Arif Alvi acquitted in Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD: Senior leaders of the ruling PTI including President Arif Alvi and federal ministers have been acquitted in the Parliament and PTV attack case, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Top party leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood and Pervez Khattak, Shaukat Yousufzai, Aleem Khan, Jahangir Tareen, Aijaz Chauhdry were among those declared innocent by the court.

Islamabad Police had filed the case against PTI leaders including PM Imran Khan in August 2014 for inciting violence. During the months-long sit-in against the PML-N government, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers had clashed with the police at Constitution Avenue and stormed the PTV building.

According to details, the prosecution had said that three people were killed and 26 injured, while 60 were arrested in the case. It had submitted 65 photographs, sticks, cutters, etc, to the court to establish its case.

PM Imran Khan was acquitted in the case earlier.

More to follow..