



LAHORE: Reacting to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) call for the anti-government march towards Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday urged the Opposition not to create anarchy in the country.

Addressing a press conference in the provincial capital, Rasheed said that the Opposition will have to suffer loss if any mishap takes place during the long march.

“Maulana Fazlur Rahman should understand that the politics of Maula Jatt will not work. The language he is using does not suit him,” he added. The minister accused the Opposition of spreading confusion in the country.

The minister's remarks came a day after the joint Opposition announced to hold a protest rally in the federal capital in response to PTI's.

Responding to a question, Rasheed claimed that the government was not going anywhere, adding that PM Imran will complete his five-year constitutional term.

'Umpires are with Pakistan'

Responding to another question, the interior minister said that the umpires are with Pakistan. "Their commitment to the country demands that anarchy should not be created."

“Those I know are persuading them to resolve their issues through talks and mutual understanding,” he added. Rasheed said, “They are the support of the country.”