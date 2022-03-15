LAHORE: Reacting to the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) call for the anti-government march towards Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Tuesday urged the Opposition not to create anarchy in the country.
Addressing a press conference in the provincial capital, Rasheed said that the Opposition will have to suffer loss if any mishap takes place during the long march.
“Maulana Fazlur Rahman should understand that the politics of Maula Jatt will not work. The language he is using does not suit him,” he added. The minister accused the Opposition of spreading confusion in the country.
The minister's remarks came a day after the joint Opposition announced to hold a protest rally in the federal capital in response to PTI's.
Responding to a question, Rasheed claimed that the government was not going anywhere, adding that PM Imran will complete his five-year constitutional term.
Responding to another question, the interior minister said that the umpires are with Pakistan. "Their commitment to the country demands that anarchy should not be created."
“Those I know are persuading them to resolve their issues through talks and mutual understanding,” he added. Rasheed said, “They are the support of the country.”
The information minister says the lawmakers will cast their votes in the National Assembly after passing through their...
Rasheed says Chaudhry Shujaat "is my brother" and "I will never speak against him"
There are four other members of PTI from Punjab who may join hands with PPP, per sources
PM Imran Khan says his criticism of European Union regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis was "justified"
PTI Senator Faisal Javed says the lawmaker who crosses Assembly floor on vote of no-confidence day would break his oath
Opposition parties say they would announce decision within 24 hours